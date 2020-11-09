Wet weather didn't stop a small crowd from turning out for Jackson's annual Veterans Day Ceremony and 2020 Plaque Dedication at the Veterans Memorial Park Saturday morning.
This year's program honored a total of 21 veterans. Eight of them are related: brothers Teddy D. and James Norris, brothers Calvin and Jerry Webb, William Towles and his son, William Towles Jr., and Roger Bourne and his son-in-law Kenneth Owens.
Following the presentation of the colors by the Jackson High School NJROTC Color Guard and the playing of the National Anthem by Dylan Steinfeld of Bugles Across America, Mayor Kay Pippin welcomed everyone to the ceremony.
"I can think of no better purpose to bring us all together as a group of family and friends and neighbors than to share this event together," Pippin said. "One people united by the love we share for our country, united by our pride in being Americans, and thankful to God Almighty and the men and women we are honoring today for our freedoms. It has been said that America without her soldiers would be like God without angels."
Jackson councilman Theodore Patterson gave the dedication prayer, and CDR Matt Jordan, head of the JHS NJROTC program, led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Adams was the keynote speaker at the ceremony. Adams has an extensive military career beginning in September of 1992 and continuing today. His highly decorated career includes assignments in Guantanamo Bay supporting Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, FEMA Region Four Homeland Response Force and his current assignment as Domestic Operations with the Joint Staff of the Georgia National Guard.
Adams is also the District Attorney for the Towaliga Judicial Circuit. Adams resides in Forsyth with his family, and his wife, Meredith, accompanied him to the ceremony.
Adams said as America commemorates the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II this year, we must also remember the contributions of veterans from the 'greatest generation.'
"World War II changed a generation of people," Adams said. "Sixteen million Americans officially served in it, and that doesn't count all of the contractors and civilian laborers back home who supported it. The Department of Veterans Affairs says that of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, about 300,000 are still with us. Once their service was over, they came home, married, and had families, some of whom are in this audience today.
"Regardless of the military branch our veterans have served - Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, or Coast Guard - this day belongs to them. Generations of patriots have dedicated themselves to the defense of our country, making us stronger and more resilient as a nation.
"Soldiers live by the Army values of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage," Adams continued. "They do not leave behind their values and skills when they transition to civilian life. Right now, all around the country, veterans serve as teachers, doctors, engineers, social workers, community leaders, first responders, and elected officials. They continue to serve our communities by making positive contributions, building stronger futures, and inspiring future generations.
"Each year, we set this day aside all across the country to celebrate and pay tribute to America's veterans for their devotion, patriotism, selfless service, and sacrifice on behalf of us all. Our nation's veterans have, throughout our history, kept us free, returned home, and continued to serve our nation in a multitude of ways. Today we say thanks to them all."
Kathy Pittman, daughter of Teddy D. Norris, read the names on the new plaques. Pittman noted that her son Logan, who is currently in the military and serving in Japan, was watching the ceremony by video. She said as a surprise to her son, they have reserved the space next to her father for when her son returns home and in two years will have his plaque next to his grandfather's.
Veterans honored with plaques this year are:
• Ralph R. Allen
• Tommy L. Allen
• Johnny Hammond Barnes
• Roger I. Bourne
• Will Cash
• William Neal Hamby Sr.
• Jack Hendrix
• Lamar C. Hogan
• James R. Norris Sr.
• Teddy D. Norris
• Robert E. Nowlin
• Kenneth R. Owens
• Russell Lee Price
• Paul S. Reamer
• Charlton "Big D" Smith Sr.
• William M. Towles
• William M. Towles Jr.
• Calvin L. Webb
• Jerry L. Webb
• Charles L. Williams
• Horace N. Wise
Following the reading of the plaques, CDR. Jordan placed a wreath at the memorial wall that bears the names of people who died in World War I, World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War and the War on Terrorism. Steinfeld ended the program by playing Taps.
