The Jackson City Council voted unanimously on June 1 to approve a special use for Westside Baptist Church to build a new sanctuary on a vacant lot adjacent to the church's current location at 413 Brookwood Ave. in Jackson. The council also approved a variance to allow a front parking lot on the Brookwood Ave. side with the conditions of no parking on Forest Avenue and heavy landscaping on Brookwood.
Butts County Planning and Development Director Christy Williams brought the request before the council. She said the church will need to combine the vacant lot and the site of the current building to have enough room to build a new building and provide adequate parking.
"The applicant intends to construct a new church on this property, utilizing the existing church adjacent during construction," Williams said. "The existing sanctuary has 120 seats. The new sanctuary will be approximately twice the size of the existing sanctuary, with about 240 seats.
"The church is seeking a special use to allow the vacant parcel to be used because the new building and parking will not fit on the current lot or completely on the vacant lot. This will require that the two parcels be combined to fit the new building and the required parking. Once the new sanctuary is complete, the church will demolish the existing sanctuary and put the parking where the old building was."
Mitch Paulk of Land Engineering in McDonough spoke on behalf of the church. He said the original plant was to put 13 spaces on the rear of the lot adjacent to Forest Ave., with a separate entrance and exit, and the remaining 69 spaces on the Brookwood Ave. side.
But, Paulk said, Forest Ave. is a neighborhood street and the church feels it would be a good neighbor by moving all of the 82 parking spaces to the front side on Brookwood and not having an entrance or exit onto Forest.
Williams said that is feasible, but that the church would need to apply for a variance to have the parking in front of the church, since the zoning ordinance requires parking to be to the side or back.
Westside Pastor Nathan Dorsey said the church currently has about 80 members and is growing.
"The new auditorium will seat about 240, with Sunday School classrooms and offices built around it, with a fellowship hall and kitchen," Dorsey said. "By doing that, it will give the city and church a new look in that area with more of a modern look. It will be a metal building with brick and stucco on the front."
Mayor Kay Pippin asked if the church would be willing to add trees and shrubbery to the Brookwood side to hide as much of the parking from the street as possible.
"We're just trying to be a green city in every respect, and it is just amazing the trouble we all go through to accommodate cars," Pippin said. "If you can agree to the type of trees or whatever that camouflage that area as they grow, it will do that and also give you something beautiful so that folks can focus on your new building."
Dorsey said they will be willing to do that if they can get the variance for parking.
Paulk noted that they had already planned to have parking lot tree islands to make it look more attractive.
Council member Theodore Patterson made a motion to approve the special use and variance with the conditions of there being no entrance/exit or parking on Forest Ave., and that there be heavy landscaping on Brookwood Ave. to frame the parking. The motion was seconded and unanimously approved.
