Westbury Medical Care and Rehab Administrator Jennifer Vasil and her staff were among the first people in Butts County to receive the COVID-19 vaccines. The caregivers received their vaccinations from CVS pharmacists at Westbury on Tuesday, Dec. 28, Westbury residents who consented to receiving the vaccine were also vaccinated on Tuesday after the staff received their shots.
Staff at nursing homes who serve as “the firewall” protecting elderly residents will be vaccinated first, said state Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey on Monday during a news conference at Pruitt Health’s elderly-term care facility in Gainesville.
COVID-19 vaccines are now set to roll out for Georgians ages 65 years and older, police officers and firefighters in the coming weeks as hospitals, health clinics and nursing homes continue divvying up a limited supply of early doses, Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday.
The expansion comes as vaccine providers administer shots more quickly in rural parts of Georgia than in metro areas, giving some places capacity to offer vaccines for vulnerable people besides just health-care workers and nursing home residents, said Toomey.
Nearly 62,000 vaccine doses had been administered in Georgia as of late Wednesday afternoon, according to state Department of Public Health data, which tends to lag by a day or two. Around 432,000 doses had been shipped and more than 1,000 providers are on hand to administer them.
