The administration and staff at Westbury Medical Care and Rehab treated the residents to a special time on Dec. 10. They set up a "Winter Wonderland" of lights in the courtyard, complete with "snow" falling on it, and took residents through.
They also has some special guests as Santa Claus and the Grinch took part in the festivities. Westbury also live streamed the event on its Facebook page for the families of residents to view.
