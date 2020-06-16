Westbury Medical Care and Rehab has achieved a Five Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The CMS Five-Star Quality Rating System assigns nursing facilities nationwide with a rating between one and five stars.
Westbury Administrator Jennifer Vasil said she is proud of her staff for their hard work and caring attitudes.
“Congratulations to our amazing staff for achieving this goal,” she said, “and for the excellent care they provide daily to those entrusted to our care.”
The rating is based on multiple categories with several years of data. Nursing care facilities with Five Stars are considered to have a “much above average” quality compared to other nursing home facilities in their particular state.
