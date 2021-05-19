The Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital Auxiliary is awarding four $1,000 scholarships to Jackson High School seniors who will go on to be professionals in the health care field. These four seniors are Haley Johnson, Eric Lenning, Grace Potts and Arden Wilder. These scholarships will be awarded at their high school graduation on May 28.
Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital Auxiliary awarding four scholarships
From Staff Reports
Larry Stanford
