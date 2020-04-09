ATLANTA – Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital is one of 19 rural hospitals to receive financial support from Ameris Bank as part of the Georgia HEART Hospital Program.
Ameris Bank has donated $2,000,000 to the rural hospitals located throughout the bank’s footprint in Georgia. Ameris Bank has participated in the program since 2018, contributing over $4,000,000 to rural Georgia hospitals.
The Georgia HEART Hospital Program partners with the Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit bill (State Bill 258) to increase funding to rural and critical access hospitals in the state of Georgia. Demographic, economic and industry challenges have caused rural hospitals in the state to face financial crises for years. The financial contributions through this program furthers the hospitals’ abilities to provide quality health care for the thousands of Georgians who call these communities home.
The funds provided by Ameris Bank are used by local hospitals in ways that best fit the hospital’s specific needs for providing quality healthcare to their patients.
“By supporting these hospitals, we are also supporting the communities where our employees and customers live and work,” said Ameris Bank CEO Palmer Proctor. “We are proud to give back because we believe everyone deserves quality health care, especially during this unprecedented time. Our purpose is to provide financial peace of mind to the communities we serve, and we believe these donations help us live that purpose.”
The 19 rural Georgia hospitals receiving donations from Ameris Bank include: Brooks County Hospital (Quitman), Coffee Regional Medical Center (Douglas), Colquitt Regional Medical Center (Moultrie), Crisp Regional Hospital (Cordele), Donalsonville Hospital, Effingham Hospital —Springfield, Irwin County Hospital (Ocilla), Jasper Memorial Hospital (Monticello), John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital (Thomasville), Liberty Regional Medical Center (Hinesville), Meadows Regional Medical Center (Vidalia), Miller County Hospital (Colquitt), Phoebe Sumter Medical Center (Americus), South Georgia Medical Center - Berrien Campus (Nashville/Valdosta), South Georgia Medical Center - Lakeland Campus, Southeast Georgia Health System (St. Mary’s/Brunswick), St. Mary’s Good Samaritan Hospital
(Greensboro), Tift Regional Medical Center (Tifton) and WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital (Jackson).
The Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit enables Georgia businesses and taxpayers to redirect their Georgia income tax liability to help support these qualified hospitals. Participation in the Georgia HEART program is limited to Georgia rural hospitals that meet qualification criteria established by law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.