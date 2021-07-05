The threat of severe weather postponed the Jackson Renaissance Group’s second annual Juneteenth celebration in Jackson on June 19, but they finally got to celebrate Juneteenth with a march and festival on Sunday, July 4.
Held in the city parking lot at Oak and 1st streets, the festival was greatly downsized from last year, when more than 200 people turned out. This year about 50 people attended, but the low turnout didn’t stop the enjoyment or the message.
Several vendors had booths open, and Butts County Commissioner Keith Douglas and the Butts County Democratic Party had a register to vote event.
Phallon Trice opened the festival by noting that while they were not able to celebrate Juneteenth on June 19, that July 4th is the day that everyone can celebrate their freedom.
A singing group from Lithonia entertained the crowd with several gospel songs and Khollen Ward performed a song before the march began.
The marchers traveled down 1st Street to Mulberry, went south on Mulberry to West College Drive, then over to Oak Street and back north to the parking lot.
After the march, Aniya and Anari Woodard performed a song, Christian rapper 1ne Chance performed, Kennedy read the poem, “Color-Coded Freedom,” Jalinda performed a tap dance, and Kimmy Lo rapped.
Jackson Renaissance Group founder A. Mequell Mayfield expressed a message similar to the one he gave last year, stating that Black people must be willing to come together in order to achieve Black power, which he defined as determining what you future will be.
Mayfield said Blacks must do three things to have Black power:
• The old and young must “close ranks” and agree to come together for freedom and liberation.
• They must develop a collective plan.
• They must be devoted to the cause of that plan.
