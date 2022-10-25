JACKSON — The Butts County School System and Butts County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a student at Jackson Elementary School was found in possession of an unloaded handgun on campus.
According to a release from the school system, the school’s administration was notified at about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday that the student, who has not been identified due to their status as a juvenile, had the gun on campus. School district administrators notified the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, which immediately began an investigation.
The unloaded weapon was recovered and is in the possession of the BCSO. No student or staff member was threatened with the firearm, according to the school system, and there was no incident of violence on the school campus.
“We appreciate the cooperation and assistance of the Butts County Sheriff’s Office as they continue to investigate this situation,” the school system stated in a release. “We are proud of the actions of the Jackson Elementary School students for sharing this information with a Jackson Elementary School staff member. This is an example of the training protocols we share with not only our staff members, but our students.”
The school system added that the student will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.