Jackson Elementary.jpg

Jackson Elementary School

 Special Photo

JACKSON — The Butts County School System and Butts County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a student at Jackson Elementary School was found in possession of an unloaded handgun on campus.

According to a release from the school system, the school’s administration was notified at about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday that the student, who has not been identified due to their status as a juvenile, had the gun on campus. School district administrators notified the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, which immediately began an investigation.

