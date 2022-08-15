When Bob and Debbie Smith signed up for flood insurance years ago, they never expected the storm that transformed the little river next to their backyard into a raging, muddy torrent. They never imagined that they and their cat would need to be rescued from their front porch by a neighbor with a boat as the floodwater reached up to their chests.

But after the historic floods that devastated Eastern Kentucky last month, that insurance is now a "game-changer," Bob Smith said. While the more than $32,000 they're set to receive won't make up for the renovations the couple did on their now-ruined mobile home in Letcher County, "it's enough to give me hope," he said. "Other people, they don't know what they're going to do."

