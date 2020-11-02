We Run Jackson won the Butts County Chamber of Commerce's annual Scare on the Square Halloween Scarecrow Contest with a whopping 398 votes. We Run Jackson chose Butts Mutts as their charity, and a donation will be made to Butts Mutts in their honor. The Chamber thanks all of the businesses and organizations that took part in this annual event.
featured
We Run Jackson wins 2020 Scare on the Square
Larry Stanford
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Cnn Politics
featured
- By Eric Bradner, CNN
- Updated
- 0
A 13-year-old Missouri boy's last day of school was in late October. He died from Covid-19 days later
- By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN
- Updated
- 0
- By Theresa Waldrop and Rebekah Riess, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Butts County Chamber of Commerce names new Executive Director and Associate Director
- Final four candidates for Butts County Manager announced
- Tropical Storm Zeta brings down trees and power lines in Jackson
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Butts County Schools delaying opening two hours Thursday morning as potentially violent storm passes through
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 continue to increase in Georgia
- Jackson Elementary recreates 101 Dalmatians for Halloween
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Ken’s Foods to invest $103 million to expand McDonough, Henry County operations
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Winner of Scare On The Square to be named Friday
- PHOTOS: Jackson High seniors in band, cheerleading, football and NJROTC honored at game
- PHOTOS: Georgia at Alabama Football
- PHOTOS: President Trump rally in Rome draws a crowd estimated at 30,000
- ON THE MARKET: Comedian Jeff Foxworthy's Johns Creek estate for sale at $2.99 million
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson Lake home boasts lake living with incredible sunrise views
- PHOTOS: Sen. Kamala Harris visits Duluth for drive-in rally ahead of election
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - October 27
- PHOTOS: Los Angeles Dodgers win World Series
- Can you solve these real 'Jeopardy!' clues about horror movies?
Latest News
- Biden closes out his campaign in Pennsylvania, promising 'the beginning of a new day'
- Red Devils hit a rough patch against Crisp County, losing 40-7
- Atlanta Opera comes together to recover from Hurricane Zeta
- We Run Jackson wins 2020 Scare on the Square
- Georgia Lottery sets record for profits in first quarter
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: If the general election was held today, who would get your vote for U.S. President?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.