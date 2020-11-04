Members of We Run Jackson and Butts Mutts joined Butts County Chamber of Commerce Associate Executive Director Brittany Daniel (right) for a photo as We Run Jackson donated the $100 prize for winning Scare on the Square to Butts Mutts.
featured
We Run Jackson donates prize for winning Scare on the Square to Butts Mutts
Larry Stanford
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- By Amir Vera and Rebekah Riess, CNN
- Updated
- 0
New Jersey releases more than 2,200 eligible inmates under nation's public health crisis sentencing law
- By Lauren del Valle and Leah Asmelash, CNN
- Updated
- 0
- By David Close, CNN
- Updated
- 0
A California man donated 25,000 baseball cards to a 9-year-old girl who lost her collection in a wildfire
- By Marika Gerken, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gary Long, Robert Henderson win reelection to offices of Butts County Sheriff and District 1 Commissioner
- Final four candidates for Butts County Manager announced
- U.S. Rep. Doug Collins calls for FBI director's resignation at rally with Trump ally Roger Stone
- Tropical Storm Zeta brings down trees and power lines in Jackson
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Opposition growing to proposed rock quarry as developer submits rezoning request to Butts County
- Butts County Chamber of Commerce names new Executive Director and Associate Director
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Jackson Elementary recreates 101 Dalmatians for Halloween
- Ken’s Foods to invest $103 million to expand McDonough, Henry County operations
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: President Trump rally in Rome draws a crowd estimated at 30,000
- PHOTOS: Winner of Scare On The Square to be named Friday
- PHOTOS: Georgia at Alabama Football
- PHOTOS: Sen. Kamala Harris visits Duluth for drive-in rally ahead of election
- PHOTOS: Jackson High seniors in band, cheerleading, football and NJROTC honored at game
- Podcasts to Listen To: You're Booked and the best book podcasts
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson Lake home boasts lake living with incredible sunrise views
- ON THE MARKET: Comedian Jeff Foxworthy's Johns Creek estate for sale at $2.99 million
- ELECTION EDITION: 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Nov. 3
- Can you solve these real 'Jeopardy!' clues about horror movies?
Latest News
- EASY RECIPE: Shaved Zucchini and Toasted Corn Salad
- A Stroll Down Memory Lane
- Jackson-Butts County Library hosting three virtual workshops on growing small businesses digitally
- We Run Jackson donates prize for winning Scare on the Square to Butts Mutts
- Smart Lunch Smart Kid receives donation from Clint Crowe
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Did you vote on Election Day?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.