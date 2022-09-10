Public defenders for the man accused of driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Friday requested his plea of not guilty by reason of insanity be withdrawn, court records show.

This comes after attorneys in June changed Darrell Brooks' plea, saying mental health issues played a role in the crash that killed six people and injured more than 60 others last November.

