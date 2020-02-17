On Sunday, Feb, 23, at 8 a.m., contractors for the Butts County Administration and Courthouse Renovation project will be flushing hydrants to test water pressure which could stir-up sediments in the lines. This should clear up with in one day.
The flushing will take place at the corner of Second Street and Oak Street. The Jackson downtown area will be affected.
City staff will be working throughout the test to minimize this inconvenience. Running the water in your home or business will help to get rid of the discoloration. Thank you for your patience while these necessary tests are performed.
