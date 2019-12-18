On Thursday, Dec. 19, the city of Jackson will begin discontinuing an old water main and bringing a new water main online in the N. Oak, First St., Valley Rd. and Walker St. area. During the next 1-2 days there will be a possibility of brownish colored water affecting this area as the old water main is replaced.
Residents should be advised that the water may be discolored, which is normal under these circumstances. The more water that passes through the system, the faster the brownish color will disappear. Once the clear water has reached a majority of the system, residents in the affected area should be able to run their faucets to clear the water within their homes.
The city apologizes for this inconvenience and ask for your patience while they work diligently to assure quality water resources for the city of Jackson. They thank you for working with them to assure a better quality of life for everyone.