A water main break on Shiloh Road has left Daughtry Elementary School without water and Butts County School Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said the decision has been made to send Daughtry students home early today.
"They'll have it fixed by five or six o'clock, but that doesn't do us much good," Simpson said. "Having school without water is tough enough, but when you're also dealing with the virus-related concerns and hand washing is the No. 1 recommendation, we felt like it was best to get everybody home early."
All Butts County students stay home Friday as it is a teacher work day.
