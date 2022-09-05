Water levels at Pakistan's largest freshwater lake remain dangerously high despite efforts to release water and spare nearby cities further flooding, according to officials.

It's the latest challenge facing officials as the country grapples with an escalating disaster as heavy monsoon rains combine with melting glaciers to cover one third of the country in water.

Recommended for you

Additional reporting from CNN's Azaz Syed and Reuters.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.