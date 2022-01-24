Walter Carmichael, 73, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Carmichael was well-known and well-loved around Jackson, a friend to many, and a staunch supporter of the education and recreation programs in Butts County.
A graduate of Jackson High School, Carmichael spent most of his life in Jackson, first joining the family business (Carmichael Insurance Agency), then becoming a lovable radio personality on WJGA, 92.1 radio. For many, his most enjoyable show was TRADIO, an on-the-air swap where he sold and bartered people’s belongings with his quick wit, down-home humor, and infectious goodwill.
Well-known local pastor Dr. Ed Hoard was a longtime friend of Carmichael’s and enjoyed spending time with him whenever he could.
“I have admired Walter Carmichael since playing high school football with him,” Hoard said. “After he graduated, I took Walter's football number (80) as my own. When I worked at WJGA Radio during my high school and college years, Walter and I would go into the recording studio and make the zaniest commercials for the Carmichael family's mobile home business.
“I remember the first time I heard Walter on the radio after he started working for WJGA. He was "just Walter." When I was in radio, I was taught to affect a mid-western accent and use as perfect diction as possible. Not Walter; he spoke on radio just like he would when telling you a story. That was so refreshing and cutting edge!
“Walter is the one who got the Partners for Smart Growth thrown out of a local church,” added Hoard. “For years, Partners held their "Celebrity Roast" at a local church. We had to be careful as to what was said considering the venue. When Walter was tapped as a ‘Roaster,’ he was just himself, which caused Partners to have to find a different venue the next year!”
WJGA owner Don Earnhart said he never knew what Walter was going to come up with.
“Walter came in on my show all excited, all of this on-air, and I asked him what was going on?,” said Earnhart. “He replied that he had been asked to serve on the board of a new bus line that would be serving this area. It was to be headquartered in Flovilla. Walter went on to say that it was to be named the Flovilla Area Rapid Transit Authority, or FARTA for short. That was the first time ‘fart’ was ever said on the air at 92 FM.”
Carmichael transitioned from radio to newspapers, joining the staff of the Jackson Progress-Argus, where he was able to capture his love for storytelling in print. His writing had a folksy, authentically Southern, and conversational style.
Carmichael had an ability to sit down with anyone and everyone - black or white, young or old, rich or poor - and draw out their unique stories while making them feel at home. His stories were filled with humor and kindness, always shared from his core belief that inside everyone was a golden nugget of goodness which you could find if you looked for it.
Larry Stanford worked with Carmichael at the Progress-Argus in the late 90’s and said he was a treasure trove of local information and ideas for stories.
“Not being from Butts County, I was looking in from the outside,” said Stanford, “but Walter was always ready to educate me on the goings on in Jackson. Some of my fondest memories are of sitting back and listening while Walter, Herman Cawthon and Vincent Jones talked about the people and places of Butts County.”
In addition to his work, Carmichael was also involved in many volunteer efforts. He fought for increased funding for the local school system through the SPLOST initiative, was a lifelong supporter of the Butts County Recreation Department, served on the hospital board, the Jackson Historical Society, and in the National Guard. He also enjoyed helping out with the JHS tennis team, mixing music for the dance recitals, and being the “voice of the Red Devils” as the announcer for the Red Devil football team for many years.
Carmichael is survived by his wife of 39 years, Katherine Carmichael, children Kate Carmichael (Jonathan Schwartz) and Harris Carmichael (Chelsea Carmichael); and grandchildren Ainsley Carmichael, Harris “Huck” Carmichael, Remy Schwartz, and Hugo Schwartz; sisters Dorner Lee Carmichael and Candace Carmichael (Walt Crosland), as well as countless nieces and nephews.
The family has created a scholarship in his memory, The Walter Carmichael Memorial Scholarship, to continue supporting education and the students at Jackson High School. If you are interested in donating in his name, please contact the family at CarmichaelScholarship Fund@gmail.com.
The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life event on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at their farm to celebrate the life of this very special person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.