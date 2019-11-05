Voting in this year's municipal elections in the Butts County cities of Jackson and Flovilla is underway.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. at the Jackson Municipal Court and Flovilla City Hall, and will remain open until 7 p.m.
On the ballots are races for city council seats in both cities. Voters in Flovilla will also select a mayor.
Jackson City Councilman Don Cook is facing a challenge from former city fire department captain David Dunn for the District 4 seat.
Jackson District 1 Jackson City Councilman Theodore Patterson and District 5 Councilwoman Beth S. Weaver qualified for re-election to their posts uncontested, according to City Clerk Brittany Brown.
In Flovilla, Mayor Beth Burns Ogletree will be challenged for re-election by former mayor Harvey Norris.
According to City Clerk Annie Mitchell, candidates Lillian Cowell, John Burdin and Jacqueline Grier qualified in August to run for a two-year term to fill the seat vacated in April by the resignation of Chadrick Morgan.
James C. Hosford, Willie Morgan and David Smith will vie in a three-way race for two seats on the council, with the top two vote-getters winning four-year terms. Hosford and Willie Morgan are incumbents in those seats.