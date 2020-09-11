Psi Rho Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with the Butts County Democratic Party, will sponsor a voter registration drive in on Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon at Ingles at 1305 W. Third Street in Jackson. Those who are not registered or anyone who needs to check the status of their registration is invited.
CDC protocol for wearing masks and social distancing will be followed.
