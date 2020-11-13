A manual recount of the votes cast in the Presidential race began at 9 a.m. Friday morning in Butts County and in counties throughout Georgia.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger announced Wednesday that the state would conduct an audit of the 2020 presidential race, with counties recounting by hand the millions of ballots cast in the state, where Joe Biden is leading.
"With the margin being so close, it will require a full by hand recount in each county," Raffensperger said at a news conference in Atlanta. "This will help build confidence."
Butts County Elections Director Tina Lunsford said she has three teams of counters going through the ballots, with representatives from the Republican and Democrat parties keeping watch, and hopes to have the recount done by Monday afternoon. The statewide deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.