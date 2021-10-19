The Butts County Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Scare on the Square” Scarecrow Showcase and Contest is a big hit again this year, with multitudes of scary scarecrows surrounding the historic Butts County Courthouse.
Vote on Facebook for your favorite scarecrow at www.facebook.com/ButtsChamber. Voting ends on Thursday, Oct. 22, and the winner will be announced during the Fall Festival on Friday, Oct. 23.
