The Butts County Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Scare on the Square” Scarecrow Showcase and Contest is a big hit again this year, with multitudes of scary scarecrows surrounding the historic Butts County Courthouse.

Vote on Facebook for your favorite scarecrow at www.facebook.com/ButtsChamber. Voting ends on Thursday, Oct. 22, and the winner will be announced during the Fall Festival on Friday, Oct. 23.

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

