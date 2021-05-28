Indian Springs Hotel:Museum.jpeg

The Butts County Historical Society is planning a work day on Saturday, June 5, beginning at 9 a.m., to spruce up the grounds of the historic Indian Spring Hotel in the Village of Indian Springs.

They have a list of items to work on, including gardening, cleaning, small repairs, etc., and could use as many volunteers as they can get to assist and make the work go quicker and easier.

Rain day is Saturday, June 12.

For more information, call the Big Chief Country Store at 770-775-5350.

Tags

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

