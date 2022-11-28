JACKSON — While others were home enjoying Thanksgiving dinner with their families, some Butts County volunteers were busy making sure the county’s public servants and those in need enjoyed a meal, too.
The Feeding Butts County First Responders and 911 Operators project once again provided food for all three shifts at the Jackson Police Department, Butts County Sheriff’s Office, 911 operators and all eight fire departments across the county.
Dean and Christy Suthard of Jackson have led this program for the past three years through cash and food donations and help from a host of volunteers. Feeding Our Heroes, a similar Reno-based program, provided deep fried turkeys and hams.
“This is just our way to give back and say ‘thank you,’” said Suthard, who has a heart for firemen because her brother, stepfather and uncles were firemen and her daughter was a junior fireman.
The local Love Thy Neighbor group also served Thanksgiving meals to Butts County public servants. LTN held a drive-through Thanksgiving dinner event on Thanksgiving for first responders and residents who didn’t have holiday plans.
The group held its first community feast in November 2019 at Rock Creek Baptist Church. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented the event in 2020 and 2021. LTN decided to use drive-through distribution this year for ease and convenience, said LaTara Duffey Miller of LTN.
“It was a magical day. We had a good response and distributed more than 125 plates,” said Miller, who started LTN with her siblings Lakunis Willis and Carlos Duffey. “Love Thy Neighbor wants to thank every individual and business that donated food, drinks, the handwashing station, monetary donations and their time to help serve our community.”
Earlier in the week, the Butts County Senior Center held a drive-through Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 22. The center served 75 Thanksgiving dinners, and Southern Grace Hospice offered free blood pressure checks.
The Jackson High School Interact Club washed the car windows of the Butts County senior citizens who signed up for the meals. Interact Club is Rotary International’s service club for young people. The local Rotary Club sponsored the luncheon for senior citizens.
