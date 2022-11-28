JACKSON — While others were home enjoying Thanksgiving dinner with their families, some Butts County volunteers were busy making sure the county’s public servants and those in need enjoyed a meal, too.

The Feeding Butts County First Responders and 911 Operators project once again provided food for all three shifts at the Jackson Police Department, Butts County Sheriff’s Office, 911 operators and all eight fire departments across the county.

