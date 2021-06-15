Concerned Clergy of Butts County, HOPE Atlanta Smart Lunch Smart Kids, and local volunteers will be feeding Butts County Schools students while they are out of school during the month of June.

The groups will meet at Jackson High School with the school system’s nutrition staff every Monday and Wednesday during June to start the process. Two school buses, with two volunteers on each bus, will deliver breakfasts and lunches to 7-10 distribution sites throughout the county from 9 a.m. to noon.

More volunteers are needed to continue this service. Contact Harrileen Conner at 478-494-0046 to volunteer.

Tags

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.