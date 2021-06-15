Concerned Clergy of Butts County, HOPE Atlanta Smart Lunch Smart Kids, and local volunteers will be feeding Butts County Schools students while they are out of school during the month of June.
The groups will meet at Jackson High School with the school system’s nutrition staff every Monday and Wednesday during June to start the process. Two school buses, with two volunteers on each bus, will deliver breakfasts and lunches to 7-10 distribution sites throughout the county from 9 a.m. to noon.
More volunteers are needed to continue this service. Contact Harrileen Conner at 478-494-0046 to volunteer.
