The Jackson Lady Devils’ state championship run ended in the Sweet 16 on Saturday, Oct. 23, as they lost against a very talented and well-coached Hart County team. Coach Alisha Hall said she was pleased with how her girls competed against Hart, but just came up short.
The Lady Devils’ route to the state playoffs included winning their third consecutive Region 2-AAA championship, and defeating Burke County in the first round of the playoffs on Oct. 19.
Following their loss to Hart County, Hall reflected on her Lady Devils’ season as a whole.
“This team compiled a record of 22 wins versus only 11 losses,” she said. “These girls won a region title for the third straight season and with every season these girls improved and got better and better.
“This team has something special and that is heart,” Hall added. “The team got along with each other better than expected and they fed off of each other to try and come to one ultimate goal of taking care of business in winning matches. That has mostly to do with the five seniors on the team: Lexi Cook, Kaitlyn Eidson, Katie Ethridge, Riley Morgan, and Emilie Trimble.
“The five positions they hold are going to be very hard to fill next year,” Hall continued, “but that is why we have a junior varsity program and a middle school program. I would like for information to get out to Butts County about the volleyball program at Jackson High School and Henderson Middle School and encourage more girls to try out and compete.
“Lastly, I would like to congratulate all of the Jackson High School Lady Devils volleyball team on a great season and best wishes to the seniors on their future endeavors!”
