On the wall at Jackson's Veterans Memorial Park are the names of those from Butts County who died in the service of their country in wars from World War I to the War on Terror. For Vietnam, there are two names: Phillip G. Turner and Clarence A. Whitehead.
Army Staff Sgt. Turner was just 20 years old when he was killed in action in Quang Tin Province on May 24, 1968. Sgt. Whitehead was a 14-year veteran of the Army and was 30 years old when he died in Vietnam after stepping on a landmine on March 25, 1966.
Both have their names inscribed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, DC, along with 58,513 other fallen heroes who lost their lives in Vietnam.
Phillip Turner also has his photo and information on the "Faces Never Forgotten" Wall of Faces, a virtual page organized by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) and "dedicated to honoring and remembering every person whose name is inscribed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial." To date, more than 53,000 photos have been submitted to the virtual memorial.
But while Clarence Whitehead has his information on the Wall of Faces, there is currently no photo of him to go with it.
Janna Hoehn of Maui, Hawaii, has made it her mission to find photos of Whitehead and other Vietnam veterans inscribed on the wall, and add them to the Wall of Faces.
Hoehn got started on her search for photos in 1997 after visiting the Vietnam memorial in Washington, DC with her husband.
"Even though I never knew anyone killed in Vietnam, I wanted a rubbing of one of the names," she said. "I approached the Wall and choose a name... Gregory John Crossman... an MIA. When I returned home I decided to research Gregory and try to find his family, in the event they were never able to go to the Wall, I would send them the etching, hoping they would share a photo with me of Gregory. Off and on for 6 months I researched every way possible and never found any family. I was quite disappointed however I had one more possibility... my cousin, our family historian... 6 weeks later she found a college photo of Gregory."
Two years later, Hoehn saw a story about the "Faces Never Forgotten" and sent the photo of Crossman in. Jan Scruggs, the founder and president of the Vietnam Wall, responded and asked if she could help find the photos for the 42 Maui County veterans that were killed in Vietnam. It took her six months and assistance from the Maui News, but she found photos of all the vets.
Since then, Hoehn has begun searching for photos of Vietnam veterans from all 50 states and has collected more than 7,000 photos since 2011. All of the photos are submitted to the Wall of Faces online memorial with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund website, as well as accompanying the "Healing Wall" that travels all over the U.S.
Hoehn is currently looking for Clarence Whitehead's photo.
Clarence Albert Whitehead is the son of Levi J. and Ollie Easton Whitehead of Flovilla. He is buried in the Rock Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Flovilla.
Whitehead served with C Company, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry, 1st Infantry Division in the Army. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign medals.
Hoehn was able to contact one of Whitehead's nephews, who thought his family might have a photo, but so far they have not found one.
She is hoping a high school classmate of Whitehead might have a yearbook with his photo in it. Whitehead would have been in high school between the years 1949-1952.
"Putting a face with a name changes the whole dynamic of the wall," Hoehn said. It keeps our fallen heroes' memories alive and will honor them. Our heroes' stories and sacrifice will never be forgotten."
Please submit any photos or information to Janna Hoehn at neverforgotten2014@gmail.com.
For more information about the Wall of Faces please go to: www.vvmf.org/thewall.
