The victim in the Tuesday evening shooting in the Ingle's parking lot on Ga. Hwy. 16 in Jackson has been identified as Terry Don Crawford, 47, of Jackson. Crawford's step-son, Justin Tyler Davenport, 22, of Jackson, has been arrested and charged with murder (family violence), and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.
Jackson Police received a call from E-911 about 6:09 p.m. on May 4 about shots fired in the Ingle's parking lot. When responding units arrived, they found a white male in his late 40's laying on the ground next to his vehicle on the east side of the parking lot. The male was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.
A witness told police they saw a suspect wearing dark clothing running away from the scene toward the Masonic Lodge just east of Ingle's
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) was called in to assist in the investigation. Jackson Police officers, Butts County Sheriff's deputies, and GBI agents combed the area around Ingle's for Davenport, as well as responding to possible leads through the county, for almost six hours before Davenport was captured without incident just before midnight after he walked out of the woods near his residence on Hillcrest Drive, about two miles southwest of Ingle's.
Crawford’s body was transported to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.
The GBI investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 770-775-7878 or the GBI Region Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville, Georgia at 478-445-4173. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
