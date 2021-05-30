The innocent victim killed during a shootout between two people in the Pepperton neighborhood (Pep) Friday night has been identified as Keyon "Ke-Low" Watts, 28, of Jackson.
Police investigators say Watts, who lives near Pep, was visiting friends in Pep when the shooting began and was caught in the crossfire.
According to Jackson Police Chief James Morgan, 911 received a call about a shooting at the intersection of Jackson and School streets in Pep shortly after 8:30 p.m. on May 28 and Jackson Police officers and Butts County Sheriff's deputies responded. The first officer to arrive spoke to the complainant who had called. They said that a person on School St. had been shot.
Officers found Watts in the front yard of 106 School St. near the roadway with gunshot wounds to the chest. EMS arrived and Watts was pronouned dead at the scene.
Witnesses said two Black males were shooting at each other with, at least five to six shots heard. The complainant who called 911 found bullet holes in his vehicle parked on Jackson St.
Witnesses said the shooters fled the scene, one in a vehicle, and one on foot. E-911 received a call from a resident in the Indian Springs community about a person wounded by gunfire. Deputies responded to an address on Cenie Road and found a Black male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital in Macon, where he remains.
The GBI was called in to assist at the crime scene. The GBI, Jackson Police, and Sheriff's Office investigators are working together on the case, with the GBI taking the lead. Both the gunshot victim in the hospital and the person who fled the scene on foot have been identified as persons of interest in the case.
Chief Morgan said the investigation has not yet determined if the shooting was gang-related. Following a shooting outside the Franklin Street gym in March that allegedly involved two street gangs and seriously wounded beloved community coach Chris Watts, who was trying to break up the argument, the Butts County Sheriff's Office and Jackson Police formed a crime suppression unit to crack down on violent crimes.
The investigation remains active and anyone with any information is asked to call either 770-775-7878 or 770-775-8235.
Meanwhile, the Watts family is preparing for a candlelight vigil on Wednesday, June 2, at 7 p.m. on the family land in Pep. Watts' family said the vigil will be a non-violent event in honor of Ke-Low's life and asked that anyone who attends be respectful to his family, kids, and loved ones. Funeral arrangements will be posted at a later date.
