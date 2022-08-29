Victim fought gunman in Oregon grocery store shooting that left 2 dead, police say

The gunman started shooting in a parking lot before firing inside a Safeway grocery store, police said.

 From Clinton Klingbeil

One of the victims fought to disarm the suspected gunman during Sunday's fatal shooting at a Safeway grocery store in Bend, Oregon, according to police spokeswoman Sheila Miller.

Two people were killed, police said. They were identified as Glenn Edward Bennett, 84, a customer who was shot in front of the store, and Safeway employee Donald Ray Surrett Jr., 66, who fought the shooter in the produce section, Miller said.

Recommended for you

CNN's Holly Yan and Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.