Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones has withdrawn from the race and is now running for Georgia’s 10th Congressional District. He said in a news release last week that he made the decision to switch races after speaking with former President Donald Trump.
“After speaking with President Trump about his America First agenda, the President feels as though I would better serve Georgia in Congress,” said Jones. “He is building a team to take back the U.S. House and Senate in 2022 and the White House in 2024. It is going to be a Republican revolution. While running for governor, my message in fighting for election integrity, eliminating state income taxes, stopping mandates, preventing non-citizens from voting, and banning critical race theory (CRT) resonated with Kemp and Perdue. Now the Georgia legislature is stumbling over itself to pass these conservative initiatives. With grass root support, we were able to stop Georgia from going left with Stacy Abrams and back to the right with most Georgians.
“Having pushed Georgia back on a conservative course, President Trump believes in my ability to do the same for America serving in Congress; therefore, I have suspended my campaign for governor and now running for Georgia’s 10th Congressional District. As a farm boy with legislative experience, I share the same conservative values as those in the 10th Congressional District. My parents taught me the importance of hard work, being faith-based, and getting a good education. I am Pro-Life, Pro-Second-Amendment, Pro-Business, and I believe in the Constitution of the state of Georgia and the United States of America. None of the candidates running in the 10th Congressional District have stood stronger and supported Donald Trump and the America First agenda more than I.
“Having owned a home in Greensboro, I look forward to returning to Yesterday’s Cafe and representing my folks in the 10th Congressional District! Join the conservative fight!”
Jones is a former member of the GA House of Representatives (1993-2001, 2017-2021) and former Chief Executive Officer of DeKalb County. A former conservative Democrat, Jones officially switched parties after endorsing Trump for President and delivering a keynote address at the 2020 Republican National Convention. The proud Republican is now running to defeat the radical left, as a Pro-Trump candidate who will fight for free and fair elections, and always put Georgia First and Take Georgia Back.
