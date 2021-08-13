Georgia gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones, former Democrat turned Republican, visited Jackson on Thursday, Aug. 12 are part of his campaign trek across Georgia.
Jones plans to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp in next year’s Republican primary. He was hosted in Butts County by Michael and Melinda McLarnon at The Brickery. Vote Butts, a Butts County grass-roots Republican-based group designed to increase voter participation and education, helped plan his visit.
Jones told the group of about 40 that he grew up on a farm in North Carolina in a four-room cinderblock house his parents built.
“Hard work was part of our culture and we didn’t rely on the government,” he said. “Our country was founded on less government.”
He served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 1993 to 2001. Jones was the CEO of DeKalb County from 2001 to 200 and was again elected to the State House from 2017 to 2021. In January he changed from being a lifelong Democrat to becoming a Republican.
“I joined the Democrat party as a young man. I was inspired by John F. Kennedy,” he said. “When I came back (to the House of Representatives) in 2017, I didn’t recognize the Democratic party. Their values are not in line with my values.”
Jones described himself as a pro-life, Christian who believes “all lives matter.” If elected governor, Jones said he would bring the Pledge of Allegiance back to state-run schools, remove state-funding from hospitals that require their nurses to be vaccinated and request an audit of the Georgia Presidential elections of 2020.
“Governors are the last line of defense and they must have a backbone,” Jones said. “We’re going to take back Georgia and take back our country.”
During the question-and-answer portion of Jones’ visit, Bill Nash asked if Jones supported an executive order to protect the removal of Confederate statues from town squares and courthouse lawns across the Peach state.
“I believe we just preserve our history,” he said. “Some people are offended by (them) but not all black people feel that way.”
Jones suggests placing the Confederate statues in one location and creating a “memorial garden” of sorts.
For more information about Jones, see his official website at www.jonesforgeorgia.com.
