Former state lawmaker and DeKalb County CEO Vernon Jones, who has announced he will challenge Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in the 2022 Republican primary, will make a campaign stop at The Brickery in Jackson at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12.
Jones, who announced in April his intention to run for governor, has said his campaign will focus on election integrity, statewide economic development, banning "critical race theory" in schools, barring transgender athletes from sports and restoring law and order.
Jones was the Chief Executive Officer of DeKalb County from 2001 to 2009, and served twice in the Georgia House of Representatives, from 1993 to 2001, and from 2017 to 2021.
He switched from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party in 2020, but said he has already held conservative values and noted that both Sonny Perdue and Nathan Deal were Democrats who became Republicans and won the Georgia governor’s seat, and that Donald Trump was also a Democrat who became a Republican before winning the presidency.
