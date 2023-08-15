VarsityFoodTruck.jpg

The city of Jenkinsburg will bring the Varsity Food Truck to Butts County on Saturday, Nov. 4. Advance tickets must be purchased from Jenkinsburg City Hall.

 Photo courtesy The Varsity Food Trucks and Catering

If you love food from The Varsity but don’t love fighting Atlanta traffic, mark your calendar now for Saturday, Nov. 4. That’s the day the iconic fast food restaurant will bring its food truck to Jenkinsburg’s Memorial Park from noon to 2 p.m.

The food truck event is sponsored by the city of Jenkinsburg. Tickets are being sold in advance of the event as The Varsity will not accept payment on the day of the event. Tickets for a Varsity meal are $13.25 and may be purchased at Jenkinsburg City Hall located at 211 Maple Drive, Jenkinsburg.

