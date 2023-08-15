If you love food from The Varsity but don’t love fighting Atlanta traffic, mark your calendar now for Saturday, Nov. 4. That’s the day the iconic fast food restaurant will bring its food truck to Jenkinsburg’s Memorial Park from noon to 2 p.m.
The food truck event is sponsored by the city of Jenkinsburg. Tickets are being sold in advance of the event as The Varsity will not accept payment on the day of the event. Tickets for a Varsity meal are $13.25 and may be purchased at Jenkinsburg City Hall located at 211 Maple Drive, Jenkinsburg.
The meal will include two entrees, a side and a drink. The entrees are a hamburger, a hot dog or a chili dog. The sides are French fries or onion rings. Drink choices are a soft drink or a water.
Jenkinsburg officials stress that tickets for the event can only be purchased from Jenkinsburg City Hall or a Jenkinsburg employee. All tickets will be numbered and stamped and checked by food truck personnel. There may be tickets available the day of the event, if the tickets don’t sell out before the event.
Jenkinsburg is also hosting a yard sale on Nov. 4. To participate in the yard sale, contact Jenkinsburg City Hall at 770-775-4850 to have your name added to the list of vendors.
Only yard sale items will be allowed and spots are limited. There is no charge to participate in the yard sale. The yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.