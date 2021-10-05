Vacinations increasing as COVID-19 cases decreasing

You are the owner of this article.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northwestern Bibb County in central Georgia...
Butts County in central Georgia...
Jasper County in central Georgia...
Northwestern Jones County in central Georgia...
Monroe County in central Georgia...
Morgan County in north central Georgia...
Newton County in north central Georgia...
Walton County in north central Georgia...
Lamar County in west central Georgia...
Southeastern Spalding County in west central Georgia...
Northeastern Upson County in west central Georgia...

* Until 415 PM EDT.

* At 1018 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Macon, Griffin, Monroe, Covington, Barnesville, Jackson, Madison,
Forsyth, Monticello, Social Circle, Rutledge, Newborn, Flovilla,
North High Shoals, Milner, Mansfield, Jenkinsburg, Bostwick,
Yatesville and Good Hope.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* Through late Wednesday night.

* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of three to five inches are forecast across the watch area.
Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the
higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for
localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and  creeks,
given the wet ground and normal to above normal streamflows across
the watch area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Vacinations increasing as COVID-19 cases decreasing

  • 0
As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 slowly decrease in the state, the number of vaccinated residents slowly increases.

As of Oct. 2, Georgia has had 1,242,349 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 51,244 new cases being reported in the last two weeks, indicating a continued decrease in the number of new cases being reported There have been 22,785 deaths reported since the pandemic began in March 2020.

A total of 10,596,941 Georgians have received at least one dose of the vaccine. There have been 54%, or 5,649,274 who have taken the first dose, and 48%, or 4,947,667 who have received both doses and are fully vaccinated.

In Butts County, there have been 3,269 confirmed cases, with 118 new cases in the last two weeks. The total number of deaths is now 91.

The percentage of county residents who have been fully vaccinated has increased to 31% of the total county population of 25,174. As of Oct. 2, 16,071 residents have received at least one dose. A total of 35%, or 8,538 have received the first dose, and a total of 31%, or 7,533 have received both doses and are fully vaccinated.

Breaking Butts County residents down by sex, 4,716 females and 3,798 males have received at least one dose.

By age groups, residents 55-64 years of age are the highest group to have received at least one dose, with 1,793 vaccines. Residents 65-74 years of age are the second highest group to have received at least one dose, with 1,720 vaccines.

Youth in the county are the lowest vaccinated groups, with the 10-14 years of age having just 117 vaccinated, and the 15-19 years of age having just 304 vaccinations. According to the CDC, “adolescents ages 12–17 years are eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and may be vaccinated with appropriate assent.”

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

