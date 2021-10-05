Vacinations increasing as COVID-19 cases decreasing

As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 slowly decrease in the state, the number of vaccinated residents slowly increases.
As of Oct. 2, Georgia has had 1,242,349 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 51,244 new cases being reported in the last two weeks, indicating a continued decrease in the number of new cases being reported There have been 22,785 deaths reported since the pandemic began in March 2020.
A total of 10,596,941 Georgians have received at least one dose of the vaccine. There have been 54%, or 5,649,274 who have taken the first dose, and 48%, or 4,947,667 who have received both doses and are fully vaccinated.
In Butts County, there have been 3,269 confirmed cases, with 118 new cases in the last two weeks. The total number of deaths is now 91.
The percentage of county residents who have been fully vaccinated has increased to 31% of the total county population of 25,174. As of Oct. 2, 16,071 residents have received at least one dose. A total of 35%, or 8,538 have received the first dose, and a total of 31%, or 7,533 have received both doses and are fully vaccinated.
Breaking Butts County residents down by sex, 4,716 females and 3,798 males have received at least one dose.
By age groups, residents 55-64 years of age are the highest group to have received at least one dose, with 1,793 vaccines. Residents 65-74 years of age are the second highest group to have received at least one dose, with 1,720 vaccines.
Youth in the county are the lowest vaccinated groups, with the 10-14 years of age having just 117 vaccinated, and the 15-19 years of age having just 304 vaccinations. According to the CDC, “adolescents ages 12–17 years are eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and may be vaccinated with appropriate assent.”
