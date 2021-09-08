The city of Jackson, the Butts County Chamber of Commerce and local businesses, and the Butts County Health Department are working together to encourage citizens to get the COVID vaccines by giving them a $50 voucher for getting a shot.
During its regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Jackson City Council approved a plan to invest up to $50,000 of funds the city will receive from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to fund vouchers valued at $50 each to be given to any Butts County resident who gets a Covid vaccination/shot during the campaign.
“The $50 per shot payment is intended to spur action by those who have thus far hesitated, resisted or delayed,” said Mayor Kay Pippin. “Tonight as we approve this program, Butts County is only 28% fully vaccinated and has experienced over 3,000 cases of COVID-19; all area hospitals’ ICUs are maxed out and a majority of the ICU patients did not get the vaccine. It’s time for the unvaccinated to not only care about themselves, but care even more about their loved ones, colleagues in the work place, our children and neighbors and get vaccinated!”
A $50 voucher will be given to every Butts County resident for each vaccine shot received between the dates of Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021. The vaccines must be administered by the Butts County Health Department and vouchers will be distributed by same. Proof of Butts County residency will be required and the vouchers will be redeemable at participating businesses in the city of Jackson.
Any business in the city of Jackson who has not signed up to participate in the voucher program is encouraged to contact the Butts County Chamber of Commerce to become a partner and be eligible to receive and cash-in the vouchers.
