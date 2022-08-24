The school board in Uvalde, Texas, is expected to discuss whether to fire school Police Chief Pete Arredondo at a meeting Wednesday evening, three months after a shooter at Robb Elementary took the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

The board initially was set to consider Arredondo's job status on July 23, but the matter was twice postponed at the request of Arredondo's attorney and eventually moved to Wednesday.

Recommended for you

CNN's Eric Levenson, Rosa Flores, Matthew J. Friedman, Christina Maxouris, Shimon Prokupecz and Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.