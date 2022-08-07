Uvalde school district looking for interim police chief as Pete Arredondo awaits termination hearing

Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo speaks at a press conference following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District is searching for an interim police chief as Chief Pete Arredondo is on unpaid leave while he awaits a termination hearing.

 Mikala Compton/USA Today Network

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District is searching for an interim police chief as Chief Pete Arredondo is on unpaid leave while he awaits a termination hearing, school board Superintendent Hal Harrell said Monday.

"We continue to search and talk to different organizations about an interim police chief or an interim team," Harrell said in a public meeting Monday evening. "There have been four officers who have been recommended for hire. They are all from out of town and they look like very promising candidates, lots of years of experience. So we will continue on that progress as well."

CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe and Taylor Romine contributed to this report.

