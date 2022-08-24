Uvalde school board votes unanimously to fire police chief Pete Arredondo

Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo's fate could be decided at a August 24 school board meeting.

The Uvalde school board voted unanimously Wednesday evening to terminate the contract of police chief Pete Arredondo after meeting in a closed session.

