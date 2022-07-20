A 19-year-old man entered a guilty plea Tuesday in connection with the murders of his mother and three siblings in 2020 at their home in Grantsville, Utah, his attorney says.

Colin Jeffery Haynie, who goes by Jeffery, "did accept responsibility today and entered guilty pleas to all of his charges," his attorney, Rudy J. Bautista, said in a statement to CNN.

Recommended for you

CNN's Andy Rose contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.