A number of US service members and Afghans were killed when two suicide bombs went off at a busy gathering area outside Kabul's airport, a Pentagon spokesman said Thursday.
The deadly blasts came as the United States and other Western countries raced to complete a massive evacuation of their citizens and Afghan allies amid growing warnings of the threat of terror attacks.
"We can confirm that a number of US service members were killed in today's complex attack at Kabul airport. A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Thursday. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and injured."
US officials believe ISIS-K was likely behind the attack but are still working to confirm the terror group's involvement, according to a senior US official and another source briefed on initial assessments. The second source told CNN it may take a few hours before US officials are able to identify the specific individuals who carried out the apparent suicide bombing, which should confirm ISIS-K was responsible.
Thousands of Afghans have been gathering at the gates in recent days, trying to gain access to the Hamid Karzai International Airport, which has been the epicenter of a massive evacuation operation in the days since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan.
Abbey Gate is the main entry point to the airport and primary security there has been provided by US Marines.
The area around the Abbey Gate had been used for holding refugees after they passed through the Taliban check points outside the airport, and before they were allowed to go to the airport.
Baron Hotel was used by British soldiers and other allies as an evacuation handling center to process evacuees, before moving them up to the Abbey Gate. It is unclear whether international forces were still in the area when the explosion happened.
The US Embassy in Kabul said US citizens who were at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate of the airport "should leave immediately" in the wake of the blast.
"There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire," the security alert said. "US citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates at this time," it added.
US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the explosions, a White House official said. The President was in the situation room along with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Earlier Thursday local time, US diplomats in Kabul suddenly warned American citizens to "immediately" leave several gates into the airport, citing security threats.
The warning came hours after a US defense official had told CNN that officials were alarmed by a "very specific threat stream" about the ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan, which planned to attack crowds outside the airfield.
Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated by the US military and NATO allies from the airport in the past two weeks. These evacuations are set to start winding down in the next few days, ahead of US' August 31 deadline for the final exit from a 20-year war in Afghanistan.
Warning signals of an attack have been out there for three days, two US sources said. Over the past week Biden and the Pentagon have warned of an ISIS attack at the airport as the threat became more acute. Biden has used this as rationale for getting US troops out by the August 31 deadline for military withdrawal. He had also promised a swift and forceful response to any disruption to the operation.
In the wake of the blast, French President Emmanuel Macron warned the situation around the airport had seriously deteriorated. "As we speak, we have 20 buses of dual citizens and Afghans that we would like to be able to repatriate," he said. "I cannot guarantee that we will be successful because the security situation is beyond our control."
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was chairing an emergency meeting of the Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms (COBR) meeting, following the explosion, a Downing Street spokesperson told CNN.
A spokesperson for the UK government said the government was "working urgently to establish what has happened and its impact on the ongoing evacuation effort."
"Our primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens of Afghanistan. We are in close contact with our US and other NATO allies at an operational level on the immediate response to this incident."
This is a developing story.
