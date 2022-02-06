A rescue operation is underway for 20 people trapped on ice near Catawba Island, on Lake Erie, according to a tweet from the US Coast Guard's 9th District.
The Coast Guard said a sheet of floating ice broke away while the individuals were snowmobiling.
Authorities are using a Coast Guard Station Marblehead airboat and an Air Station Detroit helicopter to rescue the stranded group, the tweet said. A "good Samaritan" with an airboat is also assisting with the operation.
The National Weather Service had warned earlier on Twitter that increased wind could cause ice to break away from the lake's shore.
"You are urged to stay off the ice on Lake Erie as there is the possibility that the ice will drift away from shore," the tweet said. "Dangerous ice conditions could develop causing people to become trapped on the ice."
This is a developing story.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.