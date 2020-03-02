Following the Senate’s allotment of time to budget hearings, coupled with last week’s four legislative day week, the Senate reconvened this week for five days complete with the passage and discussion of numerous pieces of legislation. As the legislative session progresses, members of the General Assembly are increasing their time and accelerating their efforts to make sure all possible bills are able to reach the House before Crossover Day and vice versa. While we start to get to the height of legislative discussion, we want to make sure we are fully meeting the needs of all Georgians. The success and wellbeing of all areas of our great state reflects the oath we took to serve and I look forward to continuing to uphold that.
Of the copious amounts of legislation passed in the Senate, there are a few I would like to specifically highlight given their impact on Georgia’s overall development.
• SB 345
Last week, the Senate was able to pass eight bills, several of which were related to helping our state’s youth. One of those bills was Senate Bill 345, also known as the “SOS Save Our Sandwiches Bill.” This bill empowers our local churches, ministries and community organizations to help better serve their communities by establishing procedures that would allow nonprofit organizations to produce and distribute their own food. Similarly, it is important to note SB 345 would require these establishments to still uphold food safety standards set forth by the Department of Public Health; therefore ensuring food security is provided for in a fair manner. Our faith and community-based organizations do a tremendous job in making sure our neighborhoods, and especially our neighborhood children, do not go hungry. They deserve any kind of added support that helps facilitate their ability to do so.
• SB 359
A few other critical bills that were passed in the Senate this week are Senate Bill 359 and Senate Bill 303. SB 359, the “Surprise Billing Consumer Protection Act,” would address a large-scale issue in the state of Georgia related to burdensome and detrimental financial charges. As it currently stands, many members of this state may seek medical treatment at a facility they believe is in their network, only to discover a certain provider is not covered for by the insurer. As a consequent result, Georgia families must accommodate for these unexpected charges out of their own pockets, leading to upwards of thousands of dollars in hospital fees. SB 359 proposes a remedy to this problem by creating a system of arbitration that removes the consumer from all payment disputes between the health insurer and provider. Likewise, the bill establishes a maintained database of all-payer health claims and creates in-network cost-sharing amounts in healthcare plan contracts. As representatives of this great state, it is our duty to ensure every Georgian is able to reach better prospects in health and financial services, and the passage of this bill in the Senate is a step in the right direction.
• SB 303
Related to the topic of affordable healthcare services is SB 303, otherwise known as the “Georgia Right to Shop Act.” SB 303 intends to provide greater price transparency in our health care industry by requiring insurers to publicly disclose, on either their website or a toll-free number, the in-network costs for nonemergency health care services. Of the information provided would be a comparison of payment amounts accepted by providers, the estimated average cost accepted by in-network providers, the estimated average of out-of-pocket costs and a comparison of quality metrics. Along with utilizing Georgia’s growing technology field, this bill will simplify the distinction between high and low costs, building greater consumer trust in the system. Georgians should always feel comfortable and confident with the financial decisions they make, especially when it comes to issues surrounding their health, and I believe this bill will help ensure Georgians are healthier, happier and more financially secure.
The Senate will continue on next week with four more full days of increased legislative productivity. Committee meetings will begin to pick up exponentially and we will begin to see an even larger amount of bills and resolutions being discussed and vetted on the Senate floor. Throughout this entire process, all of the bills we introduce and pass are for you. They work to allow your businesses, programs and general livelihood to thrive. If you ever have any questions or concerns about the legislation being discussed over the next couple of weeks, please don’t hesitate to contact my office. We want to make sure Georgia continues to be a great place to live and run a business.
Sen. Burt Jones is the Chairman of the Insurance and Labor Committee. He represents the 25th Senate District which includes Baldwin, Butts, Greene, Jasper, Morgan and Putnam counties and portions of Bibb, Jones and Walton counties. He may be reached at 404.656.0082 or via email at burt.jones@senate.ga.gov.
