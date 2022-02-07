ATLANTA - Last week, the Georgia General Assembly completed another week under the gold dome, meaning we are now 11 days into the 2022 session. With 29 days left to go, committee hearings are picking up speed and floor votes are taking place on legislation.
While we work on legislation, my colleagues and I are also working on the budgets for the Amended Fiscal Year 2022 and Fiscal Year 2023. My fellow committee members on the Appropriations Committee and I are thoroughly vetting the governor’s and state agencies proposals for both budgets. The governor’s proposal for the Fiscal Year 2023 includes a record $30.2 billion in spending plans. Much of the funding will go towards priorities including education, public safety and healthcare. I will provide specific details on each of the budgets once the vetting and review process is over.
Last Tuesday, the Senate heard two bills on the floor which received unanimous and bi-partisan support. The first is Senate Bill 330, the “Giving the Gift of Life Act,” which would address the donation of organs by living donors. Under SB 330, living donors would be protected from losing or being denied life insurance. Additionally, the tax credit for organ donation is raised from $10,000 to $25,000, and businesses would now be able to assist their employees with organ donation. I was happy to support this piece of legislation that will bring awareness to organ donation, make the process easier and save lives.
The second piece of legislation we voted on is Senate Bill 332 - “Inform Consumers Act.” This legislation would require specific high-volume online retailers to disclose certain information on the marketplace and to consumers. It also addresses high-volume third-party sellers who may have made a false representation on an online marketplace. This legislation brings transparency to the online buying and selling process and ensures those who falsely represent goods are held accountable.
Along with voting on legislation, the Georgia General Assembly adopted the Adjournment Resolution for the remainder of session. This gives us the schedule for the remainder of the 2022 Legislative Session. Two key dates to note are Crossover Day on March 15, 2022, and Sine Die on April 4, 2022. Crossover Day is the last day a bill originating in one chamber needs to receive passage to be eligible in the other chamber. Sine Die is the last day of session and ends the two year cycle of the 156th Georgia General Assembly Legislative Session. Please follow this link for the full schedule: https://www.legis.ga.gov/legislation/61290
This week, we are in session for four days and Wednesday will be a committee work day. New legislation is introduced daily and floor votes are beginning to pick up speed. I will keep you updated on key pieces of legislation as it makes its way through the legislative process. Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any concerns, questions or feedback. My staff and I are always here to help and would love to hear from you.
Sen. Burt Jones represents the 25th Senate District which includes Baldwin, Butts, Greene, Jasper, Morgan and Putnam counties and portions of Bibb, Jones and Walton counties. He may be reached at 404.656.0082 or via email at burt.jones@senate.ga.gov.
