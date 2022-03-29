Last week, the Georgia General Assembly completed Legislative Day 31. Additionally, we passed a key milestone in the session - Crossover Day. This is Legislative Day 28 and the last day a bill must pass the originating chamber to be eligible for consideration by the other side. The Senate voted on more than 40 measures and spent a long day in the chamber debating and discussing these important bills and resolutions. We addressed key legislation that will have a positive impact on the lives of Georgians, our growing economy and the future of our state.
Below are highlights of some of the key pieces of legislation we addressed on Crossover Day or previously that the House will now take up for consideration:
● Senate Bill 171 - Safe Communities Act of 2022: Enhances penalties for certain offenses committed during an unlawful assembly.
● Senate Bill 319 - Georgia Constitutional Carry Act of 2021: Allows lawful gun owners to carry a concealed handgun without a permit.
● Senate Bill 377: Bans the instruction of Divisive Concepts in grades K-12.
● Senate Bill 435: Prohibits Georgia public school students or teams from competing against another Georgia public school that permits a person of one gender to participate in an athletic program that is designated for persons of opposite gender.
● Senate Bill 474: Establishes a referendum for citizens to vote on regarding a state-wide exemption from all ad valorem taxes for aircraft used exclusively for the aerial application of fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, seeds, or other agricultural products.
● Senate Bill 566 - Surprise Billing Consumer Protection Act: Addresses clean up language for legislation that was previously passed to address surprise medical billing. Under SB 566, a mental health condition or substance use disorder will be covered under the surprise billing regulations.
In addition to these key measures, the Senate passed House Bill 304 on Thursday and the Governor signed the bill into law Friday. HB 304 temporarily suspends the state's excise tax on motor fuel sales. I support this measure because any relief at the pump is a step in the right direction. People throughout the state, nation and world are feeling the negative impacts of the astronomical rise in fuel prices. While the administration in D.C. is playing the blame game and allowing citizens to continue to be negatively impacted, our state took action.
Along with passing HB 304, my colleagues and I on the Senate Appropriations Committee are thoroughly reviewing the House recommendations for the Fiscal Year 2023 budget. While funding increases are necessary for specific programs, we must keep a strong rainy day fund intact and budget in a fiscally conservative manner. While our state projections are looking good, we must continue to be prepared to handle any economic problems that may arise as a result of poor leadership in D.C.
During these uncertain times when prices are going up on everything, not just fuel, our citizens need quick and swift action. I am going to continue to work to address these issues and to bring back economic relief and security to all Georgians.
Sen. Burt Jones represents the 25th Senate District which includes Baldwin, Butts, Greene, Jasper, Morgan and Putnam counties and portions of Bibb, Jones and Walton counties. He may be reached at 404-656-0082 or via email at burt.jones@senate.ga.gov.
