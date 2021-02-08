This week the Georgia General Assembly met for legislative days 9 through 12. Over 200 House Bills and 80 Senate Bills have been introduced so far. Committees have started the process of reviewing legislation and the Senate has already started voting on legislation.
While legislation is moving through the process, the major focus for the Senate Appropriations Committee this week was reviewing the House changes to Governor Kemp’s recommendations in the Amended Fiscal Year 2021 (AFY21) budget – House Bill 80. My colleagues and I on the committee spent numerous days and nights reviewing the entire document to ensure all taxpayer dollars are conservatively appropriated where there is the greatest need.
While keeping a strong rainy-day fund and our fiscally conservative approach in mind, we prioritized education and public health due to the ongoing pandemic response. Federal assistance is also accounted for in these two main areas, along with supplemental funding for other agencies. Below are key highlights from the Senate Appropriations Committee substitute to HB 80:
Education:
• $567 million to the QBE formula, restoring around 60 percent of the reductions made last year.
• $39 million for 513 school buses, typically these are used to transport students but during the pandemic their services have expanded to delivering lunches and serving as Wi-Fi hotspots.
• $589,272 to offset the austerity reduction for the Area Teacher Program, Extended Day/Year, Young Farmers, and Youth Camps.
Public Health:
• $19.3 million for nursing home payments to assist them as they help elderly Georgians during the pandemic.
• $27.1 million to replace and modernize the public health surveillance system to improve current COVID-19 pandemic response as well as future epidemiological surveillance capacity.
• $150,000 for the Georgia Board of Nursing to issue temporary permits for the sole purpose of administering the COVID-19 vaccine and monitoring the patient for any adverse reactions.
• $485,997 for a chief medical officer, a deputy commissioner of public health, a chief data officer, a senior programmer, and a financial manager to support DPH with COVID-19 pandemic response as well as provide ongoing public health leadership.
Other items to note:
• 10% pay raise to the Department of Corrections and Juvenile Justice correctional officers to address high turnover.
• $7.5 million to the Governor’s Emergency Fund for future pandemic response.
• $2.4 million under the Department of Public Safety for an education incentive payment for sworn officers and communications personnel.
• $20 million for broadband support; this will help with remote learning along, expanded access and additional economic development throughout the state.
• $49,729 under the Department of Labor to fund a Chief Labor Officer, to be appointed subject to appropriate legislation, to oversee all unemployment insurance matters and respond to financial audit requests.
We adopted the substitute to HB 80 on Thursday and a vote by the full Senate is expected early next week. Please review the Senate Subcommittee for HB 80 here: afy21_sac_full_final.pdf (ga.gov). If you have any questions or need additional information on the AFY21 budget, please do not hesitate to reach out. My staff and I are here to help!
Sen. Burt Jones represents the 25th Senate District which includes Baldwin, Butts, Greene, Jasper, Morgan and Putnam counties and portions of Bibb, Jones and Walton counties. He may be reached at 404-656-0082 or via email at burt.jones@senate.ga.gov.
