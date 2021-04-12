The Georgia General Assembly adjourned Sine Die on Wednesday, Mar. 31. While we addressed several issues and passed legislation that will have a positive impact on all Georgians, misinformation and false claims about election reform legislation grabbed the attention of the media throughout the state and nation. As a result of fraud allegations, improper handling of absentee ballots by some counties and cloud of doubt over the 2020 elections, election reform was a top priority for many legislators, including myself, going into this session.
Prior to the start of session, I worked with my colleagues, stakeholders, and constituents to discuss changes needed to create a fair, transparent, and legal voting process in Georgia. My goal was to address concerns raised by my constituents and to prevent future elections from being plagued with allegations of corruption, improper counting procedures, and questions of voter integrity. Our citizens have the right to make their voice heard and to choose their own leader at the polls, but this process must be legal, fair, and transparent. While all the issues I brought up weren’t addressed and progress can still be made, I believe Senate Bill 202 includes provisions that are a step in the right direction.
Below are some highlights of what SB 202 does, according to the law as passed and not opinions, fake news or liberal overreactions being shared throughout the nation by those who have never read the actual bill.
• Requires board of registrars and absentee ballot clerks to mail or issue official absentee ballots 29 days prior to elections. This means Georgia has 29 days of mail-in voting.
• Allows for a possible 19 days of in-person early voting. This includes weekend voting with two days of Sunday voting.
• Drop boxes are legal and must be labeled as such - "OFFICIAL ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX." SB 202 addresses requirements for those providing the boxes and tabulating votes.
• Details legal action of absentee electors, defines the ‘Official Absentee Ballot,’ and outlines requirements to vote by absentee ballot.
• Prohibits, within 150 feet of the outer edge of any building within which a polling place is established, soliciting votes, distributing or displaying any campaign material, giving any money or gifts, including, food and drink. Outside of the 150 feet radius, food and drink can be legally distributed. Additionally, a poll location can make available self-service water from an unattended receptacle to an elector waiting in line to vote.
• Prohibits people from serving as a poll watcher unless they complete training provided by the political party, political body, or candidate designating the poll watcher.
• Requires the attorney general to establish and maintain a telephone hotline for the use of electors of this state to file complaints and allegations of voter intimidation and illegal election activities.
• Outlines the legal process for election observers for the entire election process.
• Requires State Election Board members and Secretary of State staff to notify the House of Representatives and Senate Judiciary Committees of any proposed consent agreement, settlement, or consent order.
This legislation was signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp on March 25, 2021 and is now in effect.
While this comprehensive legislation did not address all the concerns regarding election reform, SB 202 is one step forward. I plan on continuing to fight to preserve the integrity of our elections in Georgia and to address major flaws and concerns my constituents experienced in the last few elections.
For the full legislation, please follow this link: Georgia General Assembly - SB 202 (ga.gov)
Thank you for taking the time to reach out to me with your concerns and questions this session. During the interim, we will continue to provide updates on other legislation passed this session, including highlights from the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget. If there is anything I can ever do for you, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me or my staff. While the session is done for the year, we are always here to help!
Sen. Burt Jones represents the 25th Senate District which includes Baldwin, Butts, Greene, Jasper, Morgan and Putnam counties and portions of Bibb, Jones and Walton counties. He may be reached at 404-656-0082 or via email at burt.jones@senate.ga.gov.
