As the summer comes to an end and parents, students and educators plan to go back to school – whether online, in person or a mixture of both – we are all preparing for a different, adaptable way of instruction. There are going to be many changes, but not all of them are bad.
In our two weeks back, the state legislature focused on passing bills that would have a positive impact on the lives of our citizens, and several of these important bills focused on K-12 education. Even during these uncertain times, we realize that the education of our children is more important than ever and easing restrictions on our educators and education system is critical.
Below are summaries of some of the key pieces of legislations we passed related to education:
• House Bill 86 – Authorizes an independent third party or a system office administrator to review a teacher’s appeal of a personnel evaluation of 'unsatisfactory' or 'ineffective.’
• House Bill 957 – Enables charter school teachers to participate in state health insurance plans. Additionally, HB 957 addresses requirements for proof of residency, State Charter Schools Commission member terms and student education records. - Effective July 1, 2020.
• Senate Bill 68 – Requires all previous annual training requirements to be done before local boards of education members can run for re-election. Additionally, training requirements are expanded for members with the addition of financial management training.
Under SB 68, the financial stability of each local school system will be overseen by the Department of Education with specific guidelines outlined in the legislation. – Signed by Governor Kemp June 29, 2020.
• Senate Bill 367 – Reduces the number of end-of-course state assessments high school students must take from eight to four. Additionally, in elementary schools the fifth grade end-of-grade social studies assessment is eliminated and moved to the eighth grade.
While all of this education legislation is important, this is likely the one your students will feel most directly. Over burdening our students by putting so much emphasis on testing was subjecting students, parents and teachers to added stress. This bill effectively places trust in our teachers – not our tests – to educate our students.
• Senate Bill 431 – Addresses annual performance evaluations and on-time graduation rates.
Many other pieces of legislation that address our education system received final passage, but I wanted to provide you with major highlights as we head into the upcoming school year. If you have any questions about the bills listed above, other pieces of legislation related to education or any legislation discussed during the 2020 session, please feel free to contact my office. I am wishing you a safe, happy and healthy school year.
Sen. Burt Jones is the Chairman of the Insurance and Labor Committee. He represents the 25th Senate District which includes Baldwin, Butts, Greene, Jasper, Morgan and Putnam counties and portions of Bibb, Jones and Walton counties. He may be reached at 404-656-0082 or via email at burt.jones@senate.ga.gov.
