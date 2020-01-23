Coinciding with the annual routines of the Georgia General Assembly, members met back under the Gold Dome to conduct a week-long series of joint budget hearings. During the span of three days, members from both the House and Senate Appropriations Committees met to listen to the budgetary requests of representatives from various state agencies and departments for Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21). As we’ve seen throughout the years, Georgia is responsible for fostering an enormous amount of entrepreneurial spirit, innovation and self-sustainable local development. The proposed $28.1 billion dollars will help further our state’s economic viability.
The start of budget week began with an introductory statement from Governor Brian Kemp outlining his detailed proposals for the upcoming fiscal year. Accordingly, the state intends to fully support the work of our state agencies, while also significantly cutting down on spending through consolidated services and administrative functions. As part of the Governor’s proposal, FY21 will see a possible:
· $2 million for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Anti-gang Taskforce
· $81 million in funding for the University System of Georgia and the Technical College of Georgia
· $56 million in lottery funding for the HOPE Scholarship for public universities
· $51 million for improvements in roads and other infrastructure needs
· $50 million in bonds for repairing aging transportation structures
· More than $40 million to fund a $1,000 pay raise for full-time state employees earning less than $40,000 a year
Public safety is, and will remain, a top priority in the Senate as we work to combat the persistent forces of human trafficking and gang activity. Coupled with efforts to protect the lives of Georgians everywhere, is a distinct recognition of our civil servants.
Governor Kemp has proposed another teacher pay raise of $2,000, while also presenting a $1,000 pay increase for full-time state employees who are earning less than $40,000 a year. These are undoubtedly some of our most deserving communities. Our educators and our state employees commit their lives to bettering Georgia and ensuring that some of our most vulnerable populations receive the necessary time and attention to thrive.
I am also especially appreciative of the enumerated initiatives to expand Georgia’s workforce development in both rural and urban areas. While our state has exceeded record numbers in employment and labor standards over FY20, our capacity as a state to do business can grow even further. Relocating jobs outside of downtown Atlanta, will help alleviate some of the unemployment factors plaguing our more middle and southwest areas. Likewise, expanding our area of scope will entice even more companies to set up services in Georgia and facilitate the flow of revenue through imports and exports.
On Monday, Jan. 27, the Legislature will return for day five of the Legislative Session. The budget for FY21 will remain one of the key topics, as we also introduce and vote on legislation designed with you in mind. Things will begin to pick up in the state Capitol, but my position is to serve you, so if you ever have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office. We want to make sure your concerns are being addressed.
Sen. Burt Jones is the Chairman of the Insurance and Labor Committee. He represents the 25th Senate District which includes Baldwin, Butts, Greene, Jasper, Morgan and Putnam counties and portions of Bibb, Jones and Walton counties. He may be reached at 404.656.0082 or via email at burt.jones@senate.ga.gov.
