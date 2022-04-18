Thank you. Thank you for allowing me to serve on your behalf under the gold dome for the past 10 years. Thank you for trusting me to address the needs and concerns of Georgia's citizens living in Senate District 25. It has been an honor to serve as your state senator and I am truly humbled by all of your support.
While my time serving as the senator from the 25th has come to an end, my commitment to those who have supported me along the way will not waiver. I will continue to hear your concerns and provide solutions. I have learned a lot from the past 10 years, and it has shaped my outlook for my continued service to this great state.
While Georgia remains the number one state in which to do business and our economic outlook is positive, there is more work to be done. We made positive strides this past session by supporting a parent’s right to do what is best for their children, ensured that your Second Amendment rights are protected and passed legislation that guarantees equality and fairness in sports.
Additionally, we made progress on increasing access to healthcare and supporting the facilities and workforce providing this care. As a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, I was proud to support additional funding throughout several state agencies that will have a positive impact on providers and patients throughout the state. I want to commend my colleagues for their positive support for House Bill 1041. This legislation increases the annual cap on Georgia’s rural hospital tax credit program to $75 million, an increase from $60 million. I supported this legislation and plan to utilize this increase for future donations within District 25. My priority has always been to support our local businesses, including our healthcare providers, and I plan to support an expansion of this critical program.
These are just a few of the highlights from the 2022 Legislative Session. We worked tirelessly for the past several months to pass legislation that will have a positive impact on the lives of all Georgians. While we have adjourned Sine Die, my work on your behalf will not stop. My staff and I are here to help during the interim and into the future. No issue or concern is too small, so I encourage you to reach out. Thank you again for allowing me to serve on your behalf, it has been an honor and a privilege. I look forward to continuing my service to our great district and all citizens living in the best state to live, work and raise a family. Thank you.
Sen. Burt Jones represents the 25th Senate District which includes Baldwin, Butts, Greene, Jasper, Morgan and Putnam counties and portions of Bibb, Jones and Walton counties. He may be reached at 404.-656-0082 or via email at burt.jones@senate.ga.gov.
